Jacksonville welcomes Florida-Georgia fans ahead of Saturday’s matchup

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Kick-off for the Florida-Georgia game isn’t until Saturday but hard-core fans are already lining up around the stadium getting, ready for the parking lot known as RV City to open on Tuesday.

Mayor Lenny Curry and Sheriff Mike Williams talked Monday about the city’s plans to host the fans and the game -- and keep everyone safe. In addition to football, they’ll be a concert, a baseball game.

MORE ONLINE: Florida vs. Georgia events details

Fans told News4Jax they’re expecting it to be somewhat different this year, after the event was scaled back last year during the pandemic. Parking spaces for RV City had been sold out for months.

“It’s totally different than in the past. A different feeling altogether,” Georgia fan Eddie Freeman said. “I’m disappointed that they cut RV city in half, so it will be different this year. We are going to have a good time regardless.”

Ad

Fans arriving in two to headlines of multiple shootings over the weekend said they weren’t concerned.

“We try to keep our noses in the right place and we are not worried,” one said.

The big things that city wants you to know about regarding Saturday’s game: Get there early for the game. Parking lots to open at 8 a.m. for a 3 p.m. kickoff, but there are all types of special events going on all day.