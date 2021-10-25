Police arrest man accused of yelling racial slurs from boat in Green Cove Springs

Man accused of yelling racial slurs and pier-goers in Green Cove Springs after his arrest.

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – Last month, the Green Cove Springs Police Department received reports that a white man was riding around in a small boat near the city’s pier and yelling racial slurs at Black citizens.

According to a report, the 53-year-old man was yelling “f****** n******” at Black citizens from his boat over a three-day span in August while families and small children were around.

The man’s actions caused such outrage with people who heard about it that some even talked about bringing guns to the pier located at Spring Park to shoot at his boat, police said.

After a warrant was issued for the man’s arrest earlier this month, he was arrested on Saturday morning. He now faces two misdemeanor charges — one for trespassing and one for breach of peace/disorderly conduct. News4Jax has made the decision not to identify the man because the charges he faces are misdemeanors.

The man was able to escape the police a few times and GCPD even went undercover in an attempt to catch him.

GCPD said the man was spotted this weekend in a black dingy traveling to a boat moored just off the pier. He was stopped by officers, cited for a boating violation and identified as the man involved in the incidents.

GCPD posted about the man’s arrest on Facebook.

“Thank you to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office’s Marine Unit for apprehending him for us today. The City, and County, will not tolerate this uncalled for and uncivilized behavior,” the police department wrote.