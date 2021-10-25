Wendy’s treats Jacksonville to haunted “House of Fryght” pop-up event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ready to be frozen with fear? Guests are invited to celebrate Hallo-Weendy’s with a one-of-a-kind House of Fryght.

The only haunted house experience will be held down the block from TIAA Bank Stadium and beside the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville (1010 East Adams Street) on Thursday, Oct. 28 from 3 -10 p.m., Friday, Oct. 29 from 3 -10 p.m., and Saturday, October 30 from 8 - 10 p.m.

The event will provide an immersive walkthrough experience parodying eras of horror films in the name of cold and soggy fry disappointment, according to a release. Guests may see a Mad King, encounter a creepy clown and spot haunting jack-o-lanterns, as they make their way through the experience.

Those who survive will be treated to Hot & Crispy Fries and Frostys.

The tricks and treats include:

· Visit the #RoastinPeace graveyard for Mad Kings, creepy clowns and haunted jack-o-lanterns

· Spot the eras of horror films parodied in the name of cold and soggy fry disappointment

· Escape from the clutches of the terrifying Penny-Fries clown chasing down visitors

· All those who brave the chills and survive the haunted taunts will be rewarded with Hot & Crispy Fries and Frosty treats