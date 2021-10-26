Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

4 tips from Florida Poison for safe and happy Halloween fun

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

Tags: Halloween, Community
File photo
File photo

Spooky season is upon us and the Florida Poison Control Center wants you to have a safe and happy Halloween with your family and friends.

“Halloween is a fun and exciting time for kids, but it’s important to remind parents and caregivers to be aware of potentially dangerous situations,” said Dr. Dawn Sollee, Director of the Florida/USVI Poison Information Center – Jacksonville.

The Florida/USVI Poison Information Center - Jacksonville is offering the following safety and trick-or-treating tips to avoid a Halloween “horror”:

Glow Sticks Are Fun and Bright — But Don’t Let Kids Take a Bite

There is an increase in calls regarding glow sticks/glow-in-the-dark jewelry during October.

Remind children not to chew or break open glow sticks or other glow products. Glow stick liquid is minimally toxic in small amounts.

  • Can cause skin irritation
  • Can cause mouth irritation and nausea if swallowed
  • Eyes are especially sensitive to glow liquid

Be Careful with Cosmetics

Avoid allergic reactions and skin irritation.

  • Only use non-toxic products intended for use on the skin.
  • Throw away makeup that has expired or has a bad smell.
  • Test makeup on a small area of skin first (like an arm or leg) to check for a potential allergic reaction prior to applying it to the face.
  • Remove makeup and colored hair sprays before bedtime, to prevent eye and skin irritation.

Trick-Or-Treating Tips

After kids collect their candy, a few reminders.

  • Some medicine and drugs can look like candy. Keep cannabis edibles out of reach to avoid mix-ups.
  • Inspect candy and toys to avoid choking hazards and to ensure treats are in their original, unopened wrappers. Throw out any re-wrapped, home wrapped, partially wrapped or suspicious-looking candy.
  • Keep candy and chocolate up and away from pets. Candy with the artificial sweetener xylitol in it can be deadly for dogs.

Stay Cool — Use Caution with Dry Ice

Using dry ice improperly can lead to serious burns.

  • Wear gloves when touching dry ice, to prevent frostbite.
  • Don’t place dry ice directly in punch bowls or cups. It can burn the mouth and throat.
  • Don’t store dry ice in an unventilated room and don’t close your car windows when transporting dry ice.
  • Ingestion or skin exposure can cause significant damage.

“Whether a child has bitten into a glow stick, gets a rash from face makeup, or someone gets burned by dry ice, we are available 24/7 to help with any poisoning emergency or question at 1-800-222-1222,” Sollee said.

