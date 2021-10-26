4 tips from Florida Poison for safe and happy Halloween fun

Spooky season is upon us and the Florida Poison Control Center wants you to have a safe and happy Halloween with your family and friends.

“Halloween is a fun and exciting time for kids, but it’s important to remind parents and caregivers to be aware of potentially dangerous situations,” said Dr. Dawn Sollee, Director of the Florida/USVI Poison Information Center – Jacksonville.

The Florida/USVI Poison Information Center - Jacksonville is offering the following safety and trick-or-treating tips to avoid a Halloween “horror”:

Glow Sticks Are Fun and Bright — But Don’t Let Kids Take a Bite

There is an increase in calls regarding glow sticks/glow-in-the-dark jewelry during October.

Remind children not to chew or break open glow sticks or other glow products. Glow stick liquid is minimally toxic in small amounts.

Can cause skin irritation

Can cause mouth irritation and nausea if swallowed

Eyes are especially sensitive to glow liquid

Be Careful with Cosmetics

Avoid allergic reactions and skin irritation.

Only use non-toxic products intended for use on the skin.

Throw away makeup that has expired or has a bad smell.

Test makeup on a small area of skin first (like an arm or leg) to check for a potential allergic reaction prior to applying it to the face.

Remove makeup and colored hair sprays before bedtime, to prevent eye and skin irritation.

Trick-Or-Treating Tips

After kids collect their candy, a few reminders.

Some medicine and drugs can look like candy. Keep cannabis edibles out of reach to avoid mix-ups.

Inspect candy and toys to avoid choking hazards and to ensure treats are in their original, unopened wrappers. Throw out any re-wrapped, home wrapped, partially wrapped or suspicious-looking candy.

Keep candy and chocolate up and away from pets. Candy with the artificial sweetener xylitol in it can be deadly for dogs.

Stay Cool — Use Caution with Dry Ice

Using dry ice improperly can lead to serious burns.

Wear gloves when touching dry ice, to prevent frostbite.

Don’t place dry ice directly in punch bowls or cups. It can burn the mouth and throat.

Don’t store dry ice in an unventilated room and don’t close your car windows when transporting dry ice.

Ingestion or skin exposure can cause significant damage.

“Whether a child has bitten into a glow stick, gets a rash from face makeup, or someone gets burned by dry ice, we are available 24/7 to help with any poisoning emergency or question at 1-800-222-1222,” Sollee said.