Boo-yah! Costumed kids eat free at Applebee’s on Halloween 🎃

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Come in for a bite!

Kids will get to eat free at Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises on Halloween Sunday, October 31.

The offer is good for up to two costumed children 12-years-old and younger (per one adult), a release said.

For one day only, the kiddos can “feast like a werewolf on Applebee’s classics such as the Kid’s Chicken Tenders or the Kid’s Cheeseburgers, or choose from several combinations of entrees, sides and beverages on the Kid’s Menu, ensuring even the pickiest eater can find something to their liking,” a release said.

Here is a list of Northeast Florida and Georgia Applebee’s locations participating in the promotion:

Jacksonville

St. Augustine

Waycross, Ga.

*Offer valid on October 31, 2021. Dine-in only. Free Kid’s Meal must be accompanied by an adult entrée purchase. Excludes tax and gratuity. Limit two kids, 12-years-old and under, per adult. Must order from the Kid’s Menu only. Cannot be combined with any other offer or discount. Special valid only at Doherty Enterprises owned and operated Applebee’s locations.