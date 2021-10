Boo-yah! Costumed kids eat free at Applebee’s on Halloween 🎃

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. ā€“ Come in for a bite!

Kids will get to eat free at Applebeeā€™s locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises on Halloween Sunday, October 31.

The offer is good for up to two costumed children 12-years-old and younger (per one adult), a release said.

For one day only, the kiddos can ā€œfeast like a werewolf on Applebeeā€™s classics such as the Kidā€™s Chicken Tenders or the Kidā€™s Cheeseburgers, or choose from several combinations of entrees, sides and beverages on the Kidā€™s Menu, ensuring even the pickiest eater can find something to their liking,ā€ a release said.

Here is a list of Northeast Florida and Georgia Applebeeā€™s locations participating in the promotion:

Jacksonville

St. Augustine

Waycross, Ga.

*Offer valid on October 31, 2021. Dine-in only. Free Kidā€™s Meal must be accompanied by an adult entrĆ©e purchase. Excludes tax and gratuity. Limit two kids, 12-years-old and under, per adult. Must order from the Kidā€™s Menu only. Cannot be combined with any other offer or discount. Special valid only at Doherty Enterprises owned and operated Applebeeā€™s locations.