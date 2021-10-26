Council to discuss making Juneteenth a paid holiday for Jacksonville city workers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A third reading of an ordinance that would make Juneteenth a paid holiday for city workers in Jacksonville is scheduled during City Council’s meeting Tuesday evening.

Juneteenth, which is June 19, is the traditional commemoration date of the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. On June 17, 2021, President Joe Biden signed legislation making it a U.S. federal holiday.

The holiday also has been called Juneteenth Independence Day or Freedom Day. President Abraham Lincoln first issued the Emancipation Proclamation declaring all slaves free in Confederate territory on Sept. 22, 1862, but the news took time to travel. June 19, 1865, is the date when word of the proclamation reached African Americans in Texas.

City Council’s Finance Committee approved the move last month, and it has also passed the City Council’s Rules Committee.