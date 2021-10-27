Boeing, Jacksonville leaders break ground for new maintenance facility to bring 300 new jobs

Jacksonville leaders celebrated a new era of housing, restoring and repairing military aircraft Wednesday morning near Cecil Airport.

Jacksonville leaders celebrated a new era of housing, restoring and repairing military aircraft Wednesday morning near Cecil Airport.

Jacksonville leaders celebrated a new era of housing, restoring and repairing military aircraft Wednesday morning near Cecil Airport. A new 370,000 square foot complex will be home to a new Boeing maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility.

The Jacksonville Aviation Authority is leasing the property northeast of Cecil Airport at 5868 Approach Road. Boeing’s CEO expects this to bring in more than 300 news jobs. The facility will hold eight hangars and plenty of office space.

The jobs will include mechanics, electricians and engineers. The new facility is expected to be state-of-the-art for maintaining, restoring, repairing and upgrading military aircrafts like F-18s, getting them ready for missions and combat.

“There’s a community here that is really interested in the work that we do here. We want to build more capability in the aviation and in the aerospace world to support the growth.” Boeing Global Services CEO, Ted Colbert said.

Ad

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced a $425,000 grant to Boeing for infrastructure projects at this new site, including fencing, storm water drainage areas and sewage lines.

The new facility costs around $116 million and Colbert says it will open in 2023.