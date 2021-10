JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a report for a missing adult, who was believed to be endangered.

Ta’Nesha Rodgers, 27, has been missing since Oct. 6, the FDLE said. She was last seen in the Jacksonville area.

Rodgers was last seen wearing black shorts and a brown sports bra, according to FDLE.

If seen, contact the FDLE at 1-888-FL MISSING or the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-2627.