100+ Jacksonville inmates relocated ahead of Florida-Georgia weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has moved approximately 150 inmates out of its main jail downtown ahead of the Florida-Georgia game and other weekend activities.

About 60 inmates awaiting state sentencing have been sent to St. Johns and Flagler counties. About 70 more have been moved up to the Montgomery Correctional Facility on the Northside, which is part of JSO’s jail system.

About 20 nonviolent inmates nearing the end of their jail sentence were granted an early release in coordination with the State Attorney’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says it typically makes these transfers ahead of large events to clear jail space. Ahead of the Orange Crush events at Jacksonville-area beaches back in June, inmates were also transferred to other facilities.