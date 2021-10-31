27-year-old father, Amazon employee hurt in Northside hit-and-run

Family and friends are asking for help after John Kendrick Jr. (center) was found injured after a hit-and-run.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 27-year-old father is fighting for his life in the hospital Sunday after a hit-and-run near Eastport Road.

The Florida Highway Patrol said John Kendrick Jr. was either riding or walking his bike on the Northside Saturday night when a car hit him and kept going.

Kendrick Jr. never made it home from work Saturday night.

His family said he left the Amazon warehouse around 8 p.m. and at some point, he was hit by a vehicle while either riding or walking with his bike near State Road 105 and Eastport Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

“I just don’t understand why somebody would hit my baby and then not call for help. He laid there for almost two hours,” said Kendrick Jr.’s mother, Lisa Diggs.

Kendrick’s father, John Kendrick Sr., said someone found him sometime before 10 pm after seeing his shoes in the road.

“They say they found him about 20 feet away from his bike,” said John Kendrick Sr.

Ad

Paramedics rushed Kendrick Jr. to the hospital.

“They said my son is laying in the bed with a brain bleed and they’re telling me they can’t do surgery,” said Diggs.

Troopers are asking the community to be on the lookout for Subaru Sedan that might have right front damage and missing a right-side fog light.

“If your friend’s car is messed up from last night to this morning, if it looks damaged, report that,” said Kendrick’s sister, Ashley Kendrick.

“Turn yourself in, give me some type of closure for my son,” said John Kendrick Sr.

Now, Kendrick’s family is praying the driver comes forward.

Kendrick’s family said they are offering a $2,000 reward. Those with any information about the hit-and-run are urged to call the police.