Florida-Georgia postgame festivities in town monitored closely by police

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The annual Florida-Georgia game at TIAA Bank Field drew thousands of people downtown, and now that the game has wrapped up, many are headed to local bars.

With the big crowds, law enforcement officers are out and about to make sure everyone is safe.

They’re checking identifications at bars and making sure everyone is following the rules.

This weekend tends to bring out under-aged drinking, so that’s what police are mainly keeping their eye on.

In the past, the weekends has produced hundreds of citations for underage drinking.

The Florida Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco division visited 10 bars near the stadium, checking ID’s and making sure they know who they are selling to.

“We saw some patrons in the businesses,” said Lt. Eugene Baker of the division. “They seemed to have the appearance that they were their age. So we just went ahead and checked their ID’s to make sure they were of age.”

Georgia dominated the game, beating Florida 34-7.

“We’re going to have a lil’ celebration and it’s going to be awesome,” said one Georgia fan.