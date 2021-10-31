Jacksonville civil rights leader celebrates 100th birthday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A celebration for a local civil rights legend who turned 100 years old on Sunday.

Family and friends held a parade for Lloyd Pearson.

Pearson is a longtime Jacksonville resident who has been deeply involved with the ongoing civil rights movement. He participated in the March on Washington in 1963 and was also involved with the NAACP during the ‘80s and ‘90s. That’s when pipe bombs were sent to the organization’s head and Pearson actually received the package.

But Pearson said the thing he’s most proud of is signing people up to vote after he retired.

“Well I’ve just enjoyed most of what I’ve done is spent a lot of time registering voters after I retired. About 12 years and did it without no pay,” said Lloyd Pearson.

An estimated 100 vehicles were involved in Sunday’s parade.