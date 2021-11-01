Duval now a low transmission county for COVID-19, health officials say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Duval County said Monday morning the county is now considered to be a low transmission county as the number of cases continues to fall.

A Department of Health official told members of the City Council the current new cases positivity rate is 2.9%. That’s down from 3.7% the previous week.

For context, during the first week of August, the positivity rate in Duval County was 25.4% and the new cases per 100,000 were 812.6. Currently, the department of health is reporting a seven-day average of 41.2 new cases per 100,000 people in Duval County.

As a result of the decrease in cases, the department of health is cutting back on hours at city testing sites.

Two sites located at Emmett Reed Community Center and Cuba Hunter Community Center will now be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The sites will remain open until the end of the year.

A drop in the transmission rate has also prompted Duval County Public Schools to make a change.

Ad

Duval County students no longer need a doctor’s note to opt out of wearing a face mask. The district decided to relax its policy now that the seven-day positivity rate has declined below 7.99%. Masks are still required, but opting out is easier.

Health officials told city council Monday there have been 3,221 deaths in Duval County due to COVID-19 and 64% of the population has received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. That’s slightly below the state vaccination rate of 73%.