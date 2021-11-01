Frontier begins nonstop flights from JAX to Puerto Rico

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Frontier Airlines on Monday began nonstop flights from Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) to San Juan, Puerto Rico.

“We’re excited to launch new nonstop flights between Jacksonville and San Juan,” said Alfredo Gonzalez, international and domestic sales manager, Frontier Airlines. “Frontier is focused on ‘Low Fares Done Right,’ and this new service offers Jacksonville area residents an affordable and convenient way to explore Puerto Rico and make unforgettable vacation memories this winter and beyond.”

The flights will happen three times a week and Frontier is offering introductory fares starting at $59 for select dates.

You can check FlyFrontier.com for the most updated schedule.