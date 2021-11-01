No comment from Darnell-Cookman teacher who’s charged with child abuse

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Darnell-Cookman School of the Medical Art’s teacher who was arrested and charged with child abuse told News4Jax on Monday that she was not commenting on her case at the moment.

Caroline Lee, 60, has since bonded out of the Duval County jail. She had recently been selected as Darnell-Cookman’s “Teacher of the Year.”

According to a police report, a student told an officer that she was struck by Lee. Over the weekend, a judge ordered the long-time educator not to return to her school or have contact with the student who made the allegation.

News4Jax has requested Lee’s personnel file from Duval County Public Schools. All indications are that this was the first time the English teacher has been disciplined by DCPS. In a statement, the school said she was immediately removed from the classroom and would not return, pending judicial and internal procedures.

A request for comment Monday from Lee’s attorney was not returned by publication of this article.

According to a police report, two days after DCPS posted on its Instagram page about Lee being selected as Darnell-Cookman’s teacher of the year, a student commented on the post, writing: “Is that the same teacher who used the N-word in class last year?” It notes that the post showed a response from Lee, where she explained the use of the word was in the context of the book “Of Mice and Men.”

The student told an officer, the report states, that Lee confronted her, walking the student back to her classroom.

The student then said, according to the report, that she was asked by Lee to sit down, and she sat down at a desk. The report states Lee asked the student why she threatened her, to which the student replied that she didn’t threaten her.

That’s when, the report reads, the student told police: Lee “reached across the table and struck her on her face with the heel of her palm.” The student “stated she grabbed her nose because it started bleeding after she was struck.” The student “stated Lee then began repeatedly calling her a ‘f****** b****’ as she landed several more strikes on the top of head.” The student “stated she began trying to hold both of Lee’s arms to keep from being struck and Lee kicked her on her lower leg.”

The student told police Lee then opened the rear door and demanded she “get out,” and she walked to the guidance office.

According to the report, Lee denied doing any physical harm to the student.

Lee is due back in court for a hearing in November.