You can now renew your auto tag at select supermarkets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Renewing your motor vehicle registration has gotten a little easier in Jacksonville and some other Florida counties thanks to kiosks at the select Publix supermarkets.

The kiosks, which are similar to ATMs, use a touchscreen for vehicle owners to type in the license plate number and birth date or the PIN number printed on the registration renewal notice. Instructions on the screen will then walk you through paying for the registration renewal. The machine will print a new registration and decal on the spot.

The kiosk verifies proof of insurance. The whole process can be completed in two minutes.

The kiosk doesn’t allow renewals for anyone with outstanding driver’s licenses or toll violations.

Because supermarkets are open evenings and weekends, Duval County Tax Collector Jim Overton said it should make renewals easier.

So far, the kiosks are available at three Jacksonville Publix stores: Deerwood Lake Commons at 4320 Deerwood Lake Parkway, Mandarin Oaks Shopping Center at 11506 San Jose Boulevard and in the Roosevelt Square Shopping Center, 4495 Roosevelt Boulevard.

Intellectual Technology Inc. provides the kiosks free of charge to the tax collector’s offices across Florida. The company then takes a portion of the $3.95 convenience fee added to the renewal cost.

Other counties that currently offer kiosk renewals are in Greater Orlando, Tampa Bay, South Florida and in Panama City.