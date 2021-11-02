Flurry of new defense motions filed in Kimberly Kessler case

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Just over a month before the scheduled trial of Kimberly Kessler, who’s charged with killing Joleen Cummings, who was her coworker at a Nassau County hair salon, defense lawyers have filed more than a dozen new motions.

The motions filed Monday -- 18 in total -- seek to limit the evidence that prosecutors can present.

The defense wants the judge to rule as inadmissible:

Evidence that shows Kessler at a Walmart buying an electric carving knife

Any statements Kessler made to Tangles Hair Salon’s former owner, Vickie Simmons

Evidence found in the forensic examination of Kessler’s cellphone

Any statements from a former inmate who saw Kessler binge eating at a hospital where she was taken after refusing to eat at the jail

Statements made by five former boyfriends of Kessler and other witnesses

The defense also filed a motion to compel the state to disclose what “notable items” were found at the landfill where investigators searched for Cummings’ body, which has never been located.

There’s a court hearing scheduled for Wednesday on defense motions regarding evidence in the case. Kessler’s trial is scheduled to begin Dec. 6.