Gov. DeSantis visits Cecil Airport in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a news conference Thursday morning at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville.

It wasn’t immediately clear what DeSantis would be talking about, but the Republican governor will be joined by local Republican lawmakers Wyman Duggan and Cord Byrd. Florida Department of Transportation Deputy Secretary Brad Thoburn and District Secretary Greg Evans will also be in attendance.

DeSantis is expected to address government rules issued Thursday that say tens of millions of Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or get tested for the virus weekly. DeSantis sued the Biden administration over a similar mandate that affects federal contractors and called lawmakers into a special session on Nov. 15 to take up legislation to prevent vaccine mandates enacted by businesses.

On Wednesday DeSantis said he wants to create a statewide office that is dedicated to investigating and prosecuting election crimes in Florida. DeSantis said the division would have law enforcement officers, investigators and a statewide prosecutor.

