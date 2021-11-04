List: Restaurants open on Thanksgiving 2021 🍽️

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Don’t feel like cooking this year? Do you need to run out and pick something up? What about a sit-down meal?
We’ve got you covered!
You can sit down, and/or pick up food from restaurants all over northeast Florida and southeast Georgia.
Here are the restaurants open this year on Nov. 25:
*Always call ahead to confirm your local restaurant is open, as most will be | See if the restaurant takes reservations and make one*
- Bob Evans (available all day long for dine-in, delivery or curbside pickup)
- Golden Corral (Pre-order online, through its app, or speak to a manager)
- Metro Diner (Pre-order by 7 p.m. on Nov. 22 | Pickup on Tuesday & Wednesday or Thanksgiving Day by 2 p.m.)
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House (11 a.m. - 8 p.m.)
Did we miss one? Email CLuter@wjxt.com.