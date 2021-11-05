Gratitude & gratefulness: What are you thankful for?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We’ve finally entered the season of gratitude.

November is when people’s social media timelines are filled with proclamations of gratefulness. You must admit, it feels good and there’s science backing that good feeling.

The word gratitude comes from the Latin word gratis. According to senior editor, Dr. Michael Craig Miller, with Harvard Health Publishing, “Depending on the context gratitude means grace, graciousness, or gratefulness. In some ways, gratitude encompasses all these meanings. It is an appreciation for all that one receives. Gratitude helps people refocus on what they have instead of what they lack. By acknowledging the goodness in their lives, expressing gratitude often helps people recognize that the source of that goodness lies at least partially outside themselves.”

If you believe it, then embrace it today, this month, and forever!

I want to know, what you are most grateful for at this moment? Also, stay tuned to The Morning Show on Friday the 12th. We’re exploring how to practice gratitude to get the most benefit. In the meantime, spill the “Gratitude Tea” so we can all bask in your joy.