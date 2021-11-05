Jacksonville Beach Police Department to host bicycle registration event

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Jacksonville Beach Police Department will be registering residents’ bikes using a new technology that aims to help prevent bicycle theft.

The bicycle registration event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Police Department at 101 Penman Road South. Due to the weather, police said that the event will be in their covered garaged bay. Those attending are asked to enter the north parking lot off of Shetter Avenue. From there, people can bring their bicycles into the bay for registration.

Bicycle DNA is a high-tech registration program that will link a bicycle to its owner and help Jacksonville Beach police and law enforcement agencies around the country identify ownership.

Bicycle DNA stickers will be provided to residents for registration. The special registration stickers have several microscopic dots embedded into the adhesive. Even if a sticker is removed, law enforcement can still authenticate ownership.