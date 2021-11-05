55º
Jacksonville Beach Police Department to host bicycle registration event

New tech aims to help prevent bike theft

Aaron Farrar, News4Jax reporter

Kent Justice, Anchor/reporter

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Jacksonville Beach Police Department will be registering residents’ bikes using a new technology that aims to help prevent bicycle theft.

The bicycle registration event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Police Department at 101 Penman Road South. Due to the weather, police said that the event will be in their covered garaged bay. Those attending are asked to enter the north parking lot off of Shetter Avenue. From there, people can bring their bicycles into the bay for registration.

Bicycle DNA is a high-tech registration program that will link a bicycle to its owner and help Jacksonville Beach police and law enforcement agencies around the country identify ownership.

Bicycle DNA stickers will be provided to residents for registration. The special registration stickers have several microscopic dots embedded into the adhesive. Even if a sticker is removed, law enforcement can still authenticate ownership.

Kent Justice co-anchors News4Jax's 5 p.m., 10 and 11 p.m. newscasts weeknights and reports on government and politics. He also hosts "This Week in Jacksonville," Channel 4's hot topics and politics public affairs show each Sunday morning at 9 a.m.

