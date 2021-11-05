Local Mayo Clinic employees protest COVID-19 vaccine mandate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than 50 demonstrators stood outside of Mayo Clinic on San Pablo Road Friday in the cold and rain to protest the medical system’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement.

The Clinic informed unvaccinated staff that they must get a COVID-19 vaccine, or apply for a religious or medical exemption.

“Guided by its values and deep commitment to patients, Mayo Clinic is requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or complete a declination process by Sept. 17,” Mayo Clinic said in an article posted to its website.

Ad

Those who remain unvaccinated and have not been approved for an exemption by Dec. 3 will be placed on unpaid leave. By Jan. 3, 2022, workers not in compliance with the mandate will be terminated, reports said.

Looking at Mayo Clinic’s Jacksonville location, there are more than 470 job openings.