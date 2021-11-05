54º
Local News

Rough water, high winds lead to trouble for St. Augustine sailboats

Aaron Farrar, News4Jax reporter

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Four people and two vessels escaped separate, dangerous situations on the Matanzas River near the Bridge of Lions in St. Augustine early Friday morning.

News4Jax learned a 76-foot sailing vessel was first to come under distress around 7 this morning. A spokesperson with the United States Coast Guard said a good Samaritan alerted responders to the sailboat floating adrift towards the bridge, noting smoke was also coming from the boat.

The St. Augustine Fire Department, with the help of the Coast Guard, reached the vessel and rescued one man on board.

At 7:30 a.m., the Coast Guard said a 36-foot sailing vessel became stuck under the Bridge of Lions. Two people were aboard but were rescued.

A third person left the vessel earlier in a dinghy, according to the Coast Guard.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

