CFO Jimmy Patronis highlights recovery resources as severe storms impact Northeast Florida

Felissa from SnapJax - River flooded into backyard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As strong storms impacted Northeast Florida with high winds and flooding Friday and Saturday, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis highlighted important storm recovery resources.

CFO Patronis’ PrepareFL.com website serves as a one-stop-shop for disaster information and resources to help Floridians recover quickly following a storm.

CFO Patronis’ Insurance Consumer Helpline is also available to assist Floridians with insurance issues and the claims process.

The helpline is 1-877-MY-FL-CFO (693-5236). You can call to talk to an insurance specialist Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Prepare Florida website includes: