CFO Jimmy Patronis highlights recovery resources as severe storms impact Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As strong storms impacted Northeast Florida with high winds and flooding Friday and Saturday, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis highlighted important storm recovery resources.
CFO Patronis’ PrepareFL.com website serves as a one-stop-shop for disaster information and resources to help Floridians recover quickly following a storm.
CFO Patronis’ Insurance Consumer Helpline is also available to assist Floridians with insurance issues and the claims process.
The helpline is 1-877-MY-FL-CFO (693-5236). You can call to talk to an insurance specialist Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Prepare Florida website includes:
- A guide to navigating the flood insurance claims process.
- Information on the Assignment of Benefits (AOB) process and how it can impact a homeowner.
- Tips on what to expect after filing a homeowners insurance claim related to a storm.