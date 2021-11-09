Emerging police partnership may change criminal justice in Jacksonville

File photo shows an instructor playing the role of a suspect in a vehicle sticking her hands out of a car door during a training class on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Burien, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A program that partners Jacksonville Sheriff’s Offices with licensed mental health “co-responders” is set to launch next year.

The goal of the program is to divert people in crisis from the criminal justice system to mental health services that will enable individuals to remain or regain stability.

Krystyna Dzierzanowski and Chris Rousselle are two of the original members of Duval County’s co-responder program.

“I’ve gained so much training and knowledge of how these different scenarios play out and how different diagnosis and things work and have a better understanding of what these individuals go through,” said Chris Rouselle, JSO police officer.

“It was just a good opportunity for the program to come in, us to come in, and see what we can do to help these individuals,” said Krystyna Dzierzanowski, mental health clinician.

The program began more than a year ago.

Now, 12 police officers and seven licensed mental health clinics will work together around the city.

Assistant Police Chief Robert Ellis Burns says it is a much-needed change for the better.

“Hopefully people see this as police are here to help me and they’ll take that to heart that we are here to help,” said Robert Ellis Burns.

JSO has traditionally been the largest provider of mental health services through the Department of Corrections.

This program looks to change that.

“We’re not here to arrest our way out of this problem. “This opens up a whole other door bringing in true mental health professionals who are experts in this who can help us guide the people to get the services they need,” said Burns.

JSO and its partner Lutheran Services Foundation plan to start pairing new teams this month, with a full launch slated for next year.

Before launching this pilot program in Duval County, LSF supported a similar project in Alachua County.

It says it saved taxpayers hundreds of dollars by diverting 92% of people with mental health issues away from jail and emergency rooms.