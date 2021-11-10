Judge grants 16 defense motions to suppress evidence in Kimberly Kessler’s trial

Nassau County Judge James Daniel has granted 16 defense motions to suppress evidence in the trial of Kimberly Kessler, who is accused of killing her co-worker Joleen Cummings.

A lot of the evidence would’ve been hearsay, including from five men identified as Kessler’s ex-boyfriends and female jail inmates in Nassau and St. Johns counties.

The judge also ruled the prosecution can not tell the jury about Kessler’s 17 aliases, the four wigs found in her storage unit or about the two machetes that were found in Cummings’ SUV.

More motions are pending.

Kessler’s next court date is Nov. 16, and the trial is scheduled to begin Dec. 6.