Man charged with attempted murder after attack at Jacksonville Beach bar, police say

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A man was arrested early Sunday morning after a person was attacked at a Jacksonville Beach bar, according to an arrest report.

Austin Lennon, 24, of Jacksonville, faces several charges, including a felony charge of attempted murder.

According to his arrest report, the incident started when a family member of the suspect tried to flirt with someone at Tavern on 1st Street.

The report is heavily redacted, but it states that Lennon was seen talking with his family member and pointing to the victim while inside the bar.

The victim was found with his T-shirt covered in blood and was taken to Baptist Medical Center Beaches for treatment, the report shows.

The report doesn’t say what kind of weapon was used, but according to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department public information officer, the victim was bashed in the head with a beer bottle and stabbed in the abdomen with the broken bottle.

As of Tuesday evening, Lennon was being held in the Duval County jail, according to online jail records.

His family member also faces a misdemeanor charge of battery.