Moody honors frontline officers in Green Cove Springs

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody on Wednesday recognized frontline officers with the Green Cove Springs Police Department.

It was part of the Thin Line Tribute initiative, which recognizes law enforcement officers for protecting and serving Floridians.

“Police officers work every day to save lives and keep their communities safe, often with thankless dedication. As Attorney General, I will always show my support for our brave officers who selflessly serve the citizens of Florida. It was an honor to be in Green Cove Springs to show my utmost appreciation for these frontline law enforcement officers,” Moody said.

Since the initiative’s launch in May, Attorney General Moody has hosted six Thin Line Tributes.