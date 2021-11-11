75º
DCPS to hold COVID-19 vaccination events Friday for children age 5 & older

Staff, News4Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools is partnering with the Florida Department of Health in Duval County to hold a day of vaccination events for children age 5 and older on Friday.

With students out of school, the Pfizer vaccine will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at these four locations:

  • First Coast High School — 590 Duval Station Road 32218
  • Riverside High School — 1200 McDuff Ave. S. 32205
  • Springfield Middle School — 2034 Hubbard St. 32206
  • Landmark Middle School — 101 Kernan Blvd. N. 32225

All children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent to receive a vaccine. Parents can get a head start on preparation by downloading and completing a parent consent form. Consent forms will also be available at the event.

The second vaccine dose will be available at these sites from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Another consent form will need to be completed.

