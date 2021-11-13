6 arrested during raid at suspected drug home in Middleburg, authorities say

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Six people were taken to jail after Clay County deputies conducted a raid on a suspected drug house in Middleburg, according to the Sheriff’s office.

Investigators say the raid was the result of numerous complaints by neighbors about the home off Nolan Road.

“It was very worrisome,” said a neighbor, who asked not to be identified. “I don’t like having that around my neighborhood.”

The Sheriff’s Office said it started investigating the home after receiving numerous complaints of suspected drug activity. Undercover narcotics deputies say they conducted controlled purchases of fentanyl and meth from Jeffrey Parsons, 35, before getting a warrant to raid the home. Parsons is now facing multiple counts of felony narcotics drug charges related to the sale and distribution of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine. A judge set his bond at a half million dollars.

Tricia Henderson, 49, was charged with possession of meth and maintaining a drug house.

Ad

Investigators say 18-year old Michael Cole and 30-year old Brandon Tyler were sitting in a pickup truck parked in the front yard when deputies moved in on them and arrested them for being in possession of fentanyl.

Rebecca Fisher, 29, was already on probation for a drug conviction, when deputies say she was in possession of fentanyl and cocaine.

And a 56-year old man is not facing drug charges, but he is facing charges of obstruction and resting arrest after deputies say he climbed out a back window during the raid and led SWAT deputies on a chase through a wooded area where they say he hid until he was finally captured.