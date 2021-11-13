Jacksonville police search for missing woman, her 8-year-old son

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is in the midst of a search for a missing 38-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son and is asking for the community’s help to find them.

Witnesses said Kimberly Williams and her son, Curtis Hill Jr., were last seen on Beach Boulevard between St. Johns Bluff Road and I-295 just before 1 a.m.

Williams reportedly suffers from an undiagnosed mental health condition, and due to these circumstances, investigators are asking for help finding both Williams and her child to make sure they’re safe.

Williams is described as a 38-year-old Black woman, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 180 pounds with brown eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a burgundy tank top, dark-colored pants and black sandals.

Curtis is 4 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs about 60 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue hood and black pants with a gaming symbol.

Anyone whose seen them or might know where they are is asked to immediately call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.