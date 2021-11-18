Clay County deputies remove racial slurs from electronic signs

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Hateful messages posted on two private electronic message boards in Oakleaf Plantation were removed early Thursday morning by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook saying they were notified about the vandalized boards and when they investigated they found the signs with hateful messages that included racial slurs.

One of those signs is visible to drivers and sits on Plantation Oaks Boulevard between Oakleaf High School and Oakleaf Junior High School. The other sign was in a parking lot of Oakleaf Community Park about a quarter-mile from the first sign, deputies said.

An electronic sign in Oakleaf Community Park was vandalized with racial slurs, deputies said. (WJXT)

The Sheriff’s Office said it became aware of the situation after a 911 call.

Deputies who responded disabled the electronic sign and are still investigating who posted the messages.

Deputies said they are currently trying to identify the owner of the privately-owned sign and said the person or persons responsible will be held accountable.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said anyone with information about who was involved is asked to call 904-264-6512.