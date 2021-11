FILE - John Osborne, left, and T.J. Osborne, of Brothers Osborne, accept the award for vocal duo of the year at the 55th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Brothers Osborne concert originally planned for Oct. 2, 2021, at Daily’s Place has been rescheduled for next year.

Daily’s Place announced Friday that the show, which is part of the ‘We’re Not For Everyone” tour, is now set for April 8, 2022.

Existing tickets will be honored for the new date.

