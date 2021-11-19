Firefighters battle fire at Northwest Jacksonville rail yard

Firefighters responded to a fire at a rail yard in Northwest Jacksonville on Friday.

They said they had the fire under control at 12:48 p.m., less than 20 minutes after the call came in on Soutel Drive.

This fire is now under control. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) November 19, 2021

The city’s JaxReady Twitter account sent an alert to avoid the area and expect road closures and traffic delays because of the fire crew activity.

A News4Jax viewer captured video of flames engulfing something at the rail yard with heavy black smoke billowing out.

Something caught fire Friday at a rail yard in Northwest Jacksonville. (Provided by viewer)

It’s unclear what exactly at the rail yard caught fire, but it appears the engine of a large crane and a cargo container were both involved.

The Hazmat team was called to the scene but there is no word if there was any contamination from the fire.

No injuries have been reported.