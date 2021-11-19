Man accused of taking photos of woman in Jax Beach Goodwill dressing room

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man has been charged with video voyeurism following an incident in a dressing room of Goodwill store located in Jacksonville Beach, according to an arrest report.

The report states that an officer with the Jacksonville Beach Police Department responded to the store located on Beach Boulevard on the afternoon of Nov. 10, where a woman told the officer she was standing in a dressing room and saw a hand over the top of the adjacent dressing room holding a smartphone.

The woman, the report states, announced that she saw the man’s hand and came out, confronting the man. She told police the man took off, saying in addition that the man had been following her around the store.

According to the report, the man returned and spoke with the officer, taking him to the phone, which he had placed behind an electric box next to the Goodwill building. The Police Department says the man signed a consent form, and the officer said photos were on the device showing the woman undressed in the changing room.

Andrew Matisoo, 31, was arrested and charged with video voyeurism.

A statement from Goodwill reads:

“The safety of our customers and our team is always our highest priority, and we are extremely disappointed that this incident occurred. We appreciate the actions and cooperation of our team, fellow shoppers and the Jacksonville Beach PD for helping to mitigate the situation quickly.”