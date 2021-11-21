Clay County deputies investigating 5 kids stabbed in Orange Park neighborhood

CLAY COUNTY, Fla – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing in the area of Debarry Ave. and Debbie Ln. in Orange Park.

According to Sheriff Michelle Cook, deputies received several calls regarding an incident on Debbie Ln. in the Grove Park neighborhood of Orange Park. Deputies arrived on scene and discovered at least five juveniles had been stabbed.

Deputies say two were taken to Orange Park Medical Center and the other three were taken to Wolfson Children’s Hospital. They say a couple of the juveniles are currently suffering from serious injuries. The ages of the victims range from 13 to 17 years old, according to the Sheriff.

Sheriff Cook says a group of juveniles were at a house with no adult supervision. Another group of juveniles showed up, an argument began and then a third group showed up and that’s when the fight broke out.

Deputies have accounted for everyone involved but are still investigating and interviewing witnesses to determine a suspect. They are also trying to locate the parents of some of the juveniles involved.

