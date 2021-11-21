Jaguars fans get a boost at free vaccine clinic inside stadium

JACKSONVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 23: An exterior view of TIAA Bank Field prior to the start of the game between the Tennessee Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 23, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With COVID-19 vaccine boosters now available for all adults and the continued push to get people vaccinated against the coronavirus, Duval County’s Health Department made it easier on Sunday for Jaguars fans to get the shot with a pop-up vaccination clinic inside the stadium.

The FDA and the CDC gave the green light this week for everyone 18 and older to get a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine and with the Pfizer vaccine already approved for children as young as 5, the department of health set up a clinic at TIAA Bank Field allowing fans like William Higgins to get their shot as they wait for kick-off.

“I want to stay healthy as possible,” Higgins said. “These vaccines help.”

Higgins said he appreciates the shot which is always free and the easy access.

“It’s convenient just coming to the stadium and then not paying an arm and a leg for a booster shot,” he said.

As the holiday season is now getting started, health officials say it’s as critical as ever to get protected against the virus with planned gatherings and events likely to increase transmission.

The clinic offered first doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines along with booster shots.

There are different requirements for when you can get which booster and it speeds things along if you have your vaccination card with you.

The health department said it’s going to make the vaccines available at these free pop-up clinics at future Jaguars games as well.