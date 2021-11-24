AAA offering ‘Tow to Go’ for Thanksgiving

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – AAA is offering its Tow to Go program for anyone who needs a sober driver from Wednesday through Monday in select locations.

When called, a tow truck transports the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe place within a 10-mile radius. The service is free, yet should be treated as a backup plan.

“AAA is proud to bring back this life-saving program this Thanksgiving,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Now as millions of Americans get behind the wheel this holiday weekend, none of them will have an excuse for driving impaired. However, we still strongly encourage people to plan ahead and identify a safe ride home, and treat Tow to Go as their last resort.”

Available Dates: 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, Nov.24 through 6:00 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29.

Service Areas: FL, GA, IA, MI, ND, NE, TN, WI, CO (Denver), NC (Charlotte) and IN (Fort Wayne/South Bend)

Phone Number: (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

Guidelines:

Free and available to AAA members and non-members.

Confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10 miles radius.

AAA service vehicles are limiting passengers to one (1) per vehicle, with face mask/covering, in accordance with established COVID-19 safety protocols. Additional passengers need to make other arrangements.

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

Since 1998, AAA Two to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.