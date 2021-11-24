City Council commends journalist Ken Amaro for decades of service in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – During its Tuesday night meeting, the Jacksonville City Council approved a resolution honoring First Coast News investigative journalist Ken Amaro for his decades of work.

As noted in the resolution, Amaro’s time at First Coast News began in 1979, and he would take on his well-known roll as the “On Your Side Consumer Reporter” in 1986. Last week, the news station publicly announced that he plans to retire at the end of the month.

Amaro is one of the longest-tenured on-air staff members at the news station. He’s been honored throughout his career, receiving awards from the Associated Press, Newsmaker and the Florida Medical Association. He’s received a National Gabriel Award and two Florida Emmy awards for excellence.

For the past nine years, Amaro has hosted the annual Bowtie Golf Classic, partnering with Northwest Behavioral Health Services, a local nonprofit that provides mental health services.

“Ken Amaro is widely recognized as a Jacksonville institution, and as a consummate storyteller able to present difficult stories with humanity and grace. Mr. Amaro is known to have a humble disposition, with a character of enormous integrity. He has been a model of thoughtful leadership and a mentor to generations of media members,” the resolution notes.

