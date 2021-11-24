Jacksonville men working for petition company accused of registering dead people to vote

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two Jacksonville men have been accused of trying to fraudulently register more than 60 people to vote and investigators said some of the people they tried to register were dead.

The Director of Registration at the Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office told investigators she noticed a lot of voter registration applications had been turned in by a third party this summer. That’s not necessarily a problem, but staff said what was a problem was the information submitted with the forms.

Signatures that didn’t match and inconsistencies with personal information are the issues elections officials and investigators found as they reviewed dozens of voter registration forms that were turned in.

Prosecutors said the suspicious forms had initials on the back — JD and DK — and investigators traced them back to Devin King and Jordan Daniels.

Among the 60 applications associated with the two men, investigators say 23 were submitted for people who hadn’t changed their registrations or authorized anyone else to do it for them. Another 10 were signed after the voters had died.

King was arrested on Nov. 3 and Daniels was arrested Nov. 17. News4JAX’s attempts to reach them were unsuccessful. If convicted, each man faces at least 10 years in prison.

The State Attorney’s Office said their motivation appeared to be for individual monetary gain rather than political purposes.

According to reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, records revealed both men worked for a company called Grassfire, a petition and canvassing company. News4JAX tried to contact Grassfire but we haven’t heard back.

In a statement, the Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan said, “The discovery of these attempts at fraud shows that the system here in Duval County and all of Florida is secure and trustworthy. Voters can have confidence that their information is secure and will be counted accurately.”

Investigators said they don’t know how many voters might be affected by this. If you’re a registered voter, the Supervisor of Elections is asking you to check your voter registration to make sure all the information is accurate any irregularities should be reported to his office.