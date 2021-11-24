Positively JAX: Donate to the Channel 4 Toy Drive

JACKSONVILLLE, Fla. – Channel 4 is looking for a few good elves to help make a child’s Christmas merry and bright.

Starting Wednesday, December 1 through Thursday, December 9, Channel 4 will collect unwrapped toys for Jacksonville Toys for Tots. Since 1947, the group has distributed 604 million toys to 272 million less fortunate children across America.

The Local Station will kick off this year’s campaign with an all-day drop-off event:

WHO: News4JAX, Channel 4 and Toys for Tots

WHAT: All-day toy drop-off

WHEN: Wednesday, Dec. 1 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

WHERE: Channel 4 Studios, 4 Broadcast Place, Jacksonville, FL 32207

If you’d like to donate, please buy a toy for a child up to age 12. You don’t have to get out of your car. Just drive up and we’ll accept your donation.

Again, if you can’t make it by Channel 4 on December 1, you have until December 9 to drop off a toy.

