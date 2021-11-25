A child is in the hospital after driver goes on rampage

YULEE, Fla. – One person has been arrested on multiple charges including child neglect after hitting two cars.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Hyundai Sonata driven by a 23-year -old man collided with another car on State Road 200 and Old Nassauville Road. He fled that scene and began driving west on State Road 200.

The driver hit another car, a Ford SUV, at the intersection of Santa Barbara Road. But before leaving that scene, he turned around and intentionally rammed the car again. The driver of the SUV received minor injuries.

He fled to Harry Green Road where the car broke down and Nassau County Sheriff deputies caught up. Inside the car they found a four-year-old child without a seatbelt. The child was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The driver is facing multiple charges including, driving under the influence, jit and run, child neglect, aggravated battery and reckless driving.