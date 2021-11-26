Early voting begins Saturday in Duval County

Candidates for City Council At-Large Group 3 special election: Nick Howland, James C. "Coach" Jacobs, Tracye Polson and Howdy Russell

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Voters in Jacksonville and all of Duval County will soon be heading to the polls for a special election.

It’s for the Jacksonville City Council At-Large seat left vacant when Tommy Hazouri died in September.

Starting Saturday at 10 a.m., early voting will take place for eight days prior to the election. Voters can go downtown or to 14 other sites in the city to cast a vote for a City Council At-Large seat.

Four candidates -- two Democrats and two Republicans -- are on the ballot: Nick Howland, James C. (Coach) Jacobs, Tracye Polson and Howdy Russell.

Normally there are 18 to 20 early voting sites, but this time there are only 15. The San Marco Library and University Park won’t be early voting sites.

There will be drop boxes at early voting sites, but those will only be operational during the voting hours.

Turnout is expected to be low, but the election is a costly one, running over $1 million.

Early voting will begin at 10 a.m. and run until 6 p.m.