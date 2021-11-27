Buying a Christmas tree? Local, national sellers say act soon

(Paula Bronstein, Copyrighht 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Need a Christmas tree? Well, don’t wait around for Santa.

There are fewer trees available this holiday season because of supply chain issues.

Assumption Catholic Church on Atlantic Boulevard just opened their tree lot Friday and they’re selling out fast.

“We’ve got in 230 trees on Monday. We opened for sale yesterday morning and we’re down about half of the trees we started with,” said Bruce Crichton with Assumption Catholic Church.

“It’s kind of crazy how fast they’re going,” said Lewis Lawrence with Assumption Catholic Church.

The demand for Christmas trees skyrocketed since the pandemic.

Even major retailers like Costco are facing impacts and urging customers not to wait to buy, according to the American Christmas Tree Association.

The Consumer Tree Association warned in October this year’s supply of real Christmas trees has been be squeezed by the summer’s heat dome in the Pacific Northwest and supplies of artificial trees, largely coming from China, will be affected by worsening global shipping and labor problems.

Christmas trees can cost 10% to 30% more this year in comparison to previous years.

If you still need a Christmas tree, there’s still time, but it’s better that you buy as soon as possible rather than later. For local pop-ups like at Assumption Catholic Church.

“We came out here yesterday morning right when the lot opened got our tree and it’s already up. These are selling really quick,” said customer David Cratem.