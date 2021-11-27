Motorcyclist killed in crash on Loretto Road, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A motorcyclist in his 60s was killed early Saturday morning when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed on Loretto Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported at about 2:40 a.m. Saturday at Loretto Road near Aladdin Road, which is east of San Jose Boulevard.

Troopers said the motorcyclist was riding east on Loretto road at a high rate of speed when he lost control, hit a curb and then a tree in the median. He died at the scene.

No one else was injured.

JSO said it was the 193rd traffic fatality, and the 46th motorcycle fatality in Duval County this year. This time last year there had been 24 motorcycle fatalities.