Masks again required at NAS Jax commissary after Department of Defense order

Effective Tuesday, masks will be required by everyone, regardless of vaccination/immunization status, in the NAS JAX commissary only.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Masks are required again at Naval Air Station Jacksonville’s commissary. The base made the announcement Sunday on social media.

“This change is coming from the Department of Defense requiring all military commissaries in the U.S. and overseas, to again make masks mandatory due to the fluctuating and unpredictable nature of COVID cases regardless of vaccination status,” the post reads in part.

The mandate applies only to the NAS Jax commissary. Masks are now mandatory in all commissaries in the U.S. and overseas.