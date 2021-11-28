Oceanway youth football team punches ticket to first national tournament

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a big win for an Oceanway youth football team.

On Saturday in Orlando, the Oceanway Buccaneers, which is part of the Oceanway 12U Pop Warner league, won its regional tournament in Orlando.

The win sends the team to its first national tournament which is next weekend in Orlando. The tournament is being held at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

It will pit teams from eight regions across the country against one another in the tournament. This is not the first Jacksonville team to ever go to the tournament but it’s the first from this Oceanway organization which tells News4JAX it has been working to get this far since 2010.

“Absolutely it’s exciting,” said Tommy Johnston, Oceanway Sports Founder. “Oceanway has had several cheer teams advance on to nationals throughout the years. But this is our first championship team that has ever advanced on past the regionals to nationals. So they’re really excited.”

The team is now raising funds for families to be able to afford hotel and food costs for the extra travel and games beyond the regular season.

Two other area teams also competed in the tournament, the Fleming Island Dreadnaughts and the Forestview Steelers. Fleming Island won and Forestview lost.