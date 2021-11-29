2 Florida men found with 240 pounds of marijuana during Jacksonville traffic stop

Large bags of marijuana seized by the DEA during a Jacksonville traffic stop.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two Central Florida men were arrested last week in Jacksonville after authorities allegedly found them with 240 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.

According to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Zhong Wang, 52, and “Hui Li,” 27, were pulled over by the Florida Highway Patrol on Wednesday and found with dozens of large bags of marijuana with a street value of around $500,000.

The DEA said the two men had been under surveillance and were arrested on Dunn Avenue in North Jacksonville. The DEA said the marijuana was transported from California to Jacksonville.

Wang is a Vietnamese national that is living near Orlando and Li is believed to have a fraudulent ID so his age, and address is presumed false, according to the DEA. They now face multiple charges.

More arrests are expected in the case, the DEA said.