The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office on Monday announced the death of one of its deputies.

Deputy Jim Gill died early Monday morning after an extended illness, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office said Gill served as an unpaid volunteer for over 25 years, and the agency described him as “the epitome of honor, grace and integrity.” The Sheriff’s Office also told News4JAX that Gill was a naval aviator.

Arrangements will be announced in the near future, the Sheriff’s Office said.