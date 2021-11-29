Leader of cocaine conspiracy gets 10 years in prison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Kissimmee man on Monday was sentenced to 10 years and a month in prison for charges in a drug conspiracy, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

Eddie “Macho” Martinez-Marquez pleaded guilty back in June to charges of conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute and to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine. As part of his sentence, the court entered a money judgment of $500,000 -- the proceeds of the drug conspiracy.

According to court documents, the DOJ wrote, Martinez-Marquez led an organization that supplied cocaine to a co-conspirator in Jacksonville between December 2016 and August 2018.

As part of his plea agreement, the DOJ said, Martinez-Marquez admitted that he had supplied at least 15 kilograms of cocaine and that he charged $27,000 per kilogram, and at times, “fronted” the drugs to his co-conspirator, essentially supplying the drugs on credit.